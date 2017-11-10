SONA at a glance

Economic Diversification Drive (EDD)

EDD results in substantial increase in Government procurement from local manufacturers and service providers.

Total cumulative expenditure of P13.93 billion as of March 2017, which accounts for 52 percent of the country’s total procurement.

Investment Promotion

The Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) has, despite two periods of recession, experienced growth, with its total investment assets increasing from P1.2 billion to P2 billion over the past 20 years.

The growth supported over 5, 000 jobs across various sectors of the economy.

Enabling Business

Government is developing a National Intellectual Property Policy with technical assistance from the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

An Intellectual Property Office is in the works to streamline business processes related to intellectual property registration.

It is expected to be completed by 2018/19.

Entrepreneurial Development

Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) has to date developed 1, 834 business plans, of which 245, worth P96 million, have so far been approved.

LEA has further capacitated 17, 040 entrepreneurs through business mentoring, coaching and technical and business training.

An additional total of 25, 529 aspirant entrepreneurs were trained, of whom 24, 352 were youth.

SPEDU Region

Implementation of the Selibe Phikwe Revitalization Program has resulted in 12 key projects in Information Communications Technology (ICT), Manufacturing and Agricultural sectors, which have the potential to create 1, 540 jobs once fully operational with a total investment of P227 million.

In the process, SPEDU has experienced increased interest among additional potential investors.

Local Competitiveness

The Competition Authority has imposed conditions for merging enterprises to commit to local sourcing and in some cases, build the capacity of the suppliers to be able to meet the required standards of supply.

The Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) has developed a total of 261 local standards, focusing largely on construction, chemical and agriculture and food sectors.

Minerals

Copper and nickel continued to be unstable in 2016/17, creating uncertainty for potential investors.

By end of June 2017, the average price of nickel was 7 percent below the same period in 2016.

More encouraging is the fact that copper prices have improved by 19 percent when compared to the same period last year.