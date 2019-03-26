Son threatens to kill mother for father’s funeral money

Jaws dropped in court as a threat to kill charge was read out to a disrespectful and foul-mouthed son who insulted his mother and threatened to kill her.

The 38-year-old Molepolole man apparently threatened to kill his mother for money that was left over from donations towards the father’s funeral.

The accused person, Obi Monare Mokgosi from Ntsono ward on March 5th, 2019 threatened Shaleki Mokgosi by uttering the following words “mpha madi aa setseng mo lesong la ga ntate eseng jalo ke tla go biletsa lekoko lame mo tseleng abo ke go bolaya ke tsaya madi, give me the money that was left after my father’s funeral or else I will call my crew and kill you on the way to get the money.

The Voice learnt that the family held a meeting last week Monday after the burial of Obi’s father where the money that was leftover from the funeral was declared.

Obi made his demands the following day.

Obi, a Machine Operator at Longxin Company is said to have also insulted his 59-year-old unemployed mother saying “your Moruskon** o nnyw*** lebelete ke wena, your vagina you bitch.”

He uttered the insults while wielding a knife, which was later taken by his uncles who rescued their sister after she called them to assist.

“His uncles chased him away from home but he came back on Wednesday evening to eat leftover food in the house. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested,” a family representative said.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso said they were yet to record statements from the witnesses and pleaded for accused remand Senior Magistrate, Nthabiseng Merafhe-Tladi however declined his plea saying bail was there to secure accused attendance.

The Magistrate ordered Obi to enter in own recognition of P2000.00 and a surety with the sum of P2000.00.

Obi was also prohibited from contacting his mother, either through phone calls or social media and to move out from home.

Police were ordered to escort him to his mother’s house to collect his belongings and move out.

He is scheduled to appear for mention on May 13th, 2019.