Somerset community day

Bokgoni Sporting Club based in Somerset Extension will host a Community Day on 15th July under the theme, ‘Building Relationships Through Sports’.

According to the Project Director, Mothusi Kenosi, the eventful day will be used to raise funds which will go towards the development of a Recreational Centre.

“We have a plot that needs to be fenced. Although we have been assured of assistance by an American NGO Mennonite Missions Network, we still need more funds to have the centre up and running,” he said.

Activities on the day will include horse riding, 5-Aside, netball, quad bikes, fun races (sack, egg, bottle races).

“There’ll be music throughout the day, and food and merchandise will be on sale,” added Kenosi.