Soldiers perish in road mishap

Police in Lobatse are investigating an accident that saw four members of Botswana Defence Force aged between 18 and 43 losing their lives.

The accident occurred at Nywane Bridge along Gaborone –Lobatse road when the driver of the Honda Fit they were traveling in, lost control and collided with an oncoming BMW.

However, Botswana Police spokesperson, Dipheko Motube, could not confirm or deny allegations that a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was found in the deceaseds’ car. “We are still investigating the accident and if there is anything more we will get to that.”

Information coming from the investigating team is that the substance which is suspected to be cocaine is estimated to be weighing 10grams.