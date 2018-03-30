Soldier pleads guilty to burglary

A 23- year-old soldier at Glen Valley Botswana Defence Force camp has pleaded guilty to two counts of house burglary and theft.

Broadhurst Magistrate Court heard that on the 24th of February, Private Monthusi broke into his work mate’s house at Glen Valley and stole a 32- inch Samsung television worth P2, 800. 00.

When asked if he has anything to say, the young soldier pleaded guilty to both offences and advanced a reason for the theft.

He said it was not his intention to steal but it happened because of peer pressure from his workmate who told him it was an easy way of making quick cash.

“I appeal to the court to give me a chance to meet the complainant in this matter for reconciliation. It was not my intention to steal but ‘skwata’ (colleague) led me into temptation,” he said.

Chief Magistrate, Faith Ngandu told the soldier that it was the prerogative of the prosecution to facilitate reconciliation if they so wished.

The magistrate further reminded the young soldier that at 23 years of age he was an adult who is expected to know the difference between right and wrong and could therefore not plead peer pressure in court.

She then granted Mothusi bail on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, bond himself with P1000 and appears before court on the set dates for mention.

As a parting shot the magistrate advised the accused to stay away from bad since he claims he was influenced by others to commit a crime.

Private Monthusi will be back in court on the 4th of April for his next mention.