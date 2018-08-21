Soldier faces murder charge

Accused of killing a man in a fight over a cow’s head

A young soldier accused of stabbing a man to death in a fight over the meat of a cow’s head has been remanded in custody.

21-year-old Thato Gift Serame was charged with the murder of Brian Lesego Masike, who was knifed in the chest at a house party in Phase 1 Gaborone West on Saturday night.

Masike, 24, was rushed to Julia Molefhe Clinc and then referred to Princess Marina Hospital but died of his wounds on Sunday morning.

Serame, a Private at Rakhuna Barracks, was arrested later that day and appeared before Village Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Court heard Masike was cooking a cow’s head at his neighbour’s birthday party when Serame, who was not invited to the bash but accompanied a friend, asked for a piece.

The argument is said to have started when Masike refused to give Serame any meat.

Outlining reasons why the accused should be denied bail, State Prosecutor Inspector Phale told court the Police were still registering witness statements.

Phale further noted the case was fresh and thus the deceased’s family’s tempers were still dangerously high

Presiding over the case, Village Chief Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, complied with the prosecution’s request and remanded Serame in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for 28 August.

When asked if the episode was indeed sparked by a fight over meat, Gaborone West Acting Station Commander, Tlotlanang Mogwase confirmed this was indicated in a witnesses’ statement.

However, he stressed investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

According to Mogwase, it is believed the stabbing happened around midnight when the party was over.

He revealed the accused then fled the scene and was arrested at his home village, Molepolole, on Sunday night.