Soldier charged for raping friend’s girlfriend

Old Naledi Police have arrested a 28-year-old soldier from Mochudi suspected to have raped his friend’s girlfriend on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old victim together with her boyfriend and the suspect had returned from a party in Tlokweng when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the three went to sleep at the boyfriend’s house after the party and while the victim’s boyfriend was fast asleep his soldier friend raped his girlfriend.

When confronted the following morning by his friend the suspect admitted to having had sex with the girlfriend and he offered to pay the couple P5 000.00.

On the 25th when the suspect brought P2 500.00 instead of the money they had agreed on, the victim decided to open a rape case.

Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Bolaane confirmed the incident and said they are still investigating the case.

“We have arrested the suspect. It appears that had the suspect paid the money, the victim was not going to open a case. Rape is a serious crime that can ruin one’s future so I advice men not to have sex with women without their consent,” said Bolaane

In another incident Kutlwano Police in Francistown are investigating a case in which thieves broke into a car and stole property worth P17 700.

The incident happened on Christmas day at a music festival in Molapo Leisure Gardens. It is alleged the thieves tempered with the driver’s door to gain entrance.

Kutlwano Police Acting Station Commander David Ramoseki said no arrest has been made in connection with this case. He said they have not registered any serious crime in his area except this one.

“I advice people not to leave their valuables in their cars. They should leave their property at home. In this case the victim was going to Gaborone and decided to stop by the festival hence leaving cellphones, clothes, bags and other valuables. We had a peaceful Christmas Day in our area and people were cooperative,” said Ramoseki.