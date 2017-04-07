Sodomy at school

15-year-old boy accused of raping six minors

Disturbing allegations have emerged from Thamaga Junior School concerning a 15-year-old male Form One student currently under investigation for reportedly molesting, raping and sodomising six minors at the school’s teachers quarters.

The accused is believed to have anally raped three girls and three boys, all of whom are primary school going pupils.

The accusations came to light two weeks ago, after a teacher at the school noticed his son was walking with discomfort.

Initially the boy blamed his awkward walk on a bicycle accident.

However, upon further scrutiny the shocked father realised his son’s anus was covered with wounds. The youngster then admitted he had been sodomised by an older boy.

He further revealed to his parents that he was not the only victim, and named five other kids who he claimed were also sexually abused.

According to a female teacher whose 10-year-old daughter was abused, her child confessed to the abuse, which she said occurred on several occasions.

“My daughter had yellowish sores on her private part. I went to seek medical attention. Fortunately she was given medication and is slowly recovering,” said the concerned mother.

When asked if she reported the matter to the police, the distraught parent said she was referred to social workers because the issue concerns minors.

“My fear is that my daughter said the male student once supplied them with condoms, which were never used,” she said.

The School Head, Pashaka Nnoane, who denied any knowledge of the incident, distanced the school management from the scandal, saying that what happens at the teacher’s quarters has no bearing on the school and its staff’s relations.

“Those houses are private residences of staff. If they scream at each other across the fence or fight, I really have nothing to do with it,” he said, before sending this publication out the door.

However, when reached for comment, Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Makgoeng confirmed there is a case involving a minor.

He explained the incident is being investigated by village social workers since the police do not have jurisdiction to interview minors.