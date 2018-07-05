Social clubs reach out to the girl child

From donating to hospitals to giving boarding schools sanitary pads, Dipashasha social club aims to help a girl child stay in school.

With a concern of having many school drop outs due to sanitary problems, Kanye Masters, Goodhope Farmers, Pitsane Masters and Dipashasha club recently hosted a four-team tournament to raise funds for sanitary pads.

“It is a real concern to see a student missing lessons because they can’t afford to buy sanitary pads. They end up getting low grades,” said the Dipashasha treasurer, Tebogo Mooketsi.

The four teams donated 384 sanitary pads to Goodhope Senior School. “Some of our students are from far places, they are away from their parents care and some struggle with their toiletries. It is heartwarming to see the community giving love to these girl children,” said the School Headmaster, Terrence Seitiso.

With a goal reached, the social clubs aim to help other boarding schools together with the less privileged in the society. “We appeal to other Sunday football teams to get involved in helping a girl child. You never know, we might end up helping the boy child too,” Tebogo added.