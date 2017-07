President Robert Mugabe must just accept reality and rest his weary body.

Indeed the old man from Zimbabwe is too tired and his ageing body cannot take the strain of a hectic schedule anymore.

During former President Ketumile Masire’s funeral in Kanye on Thursday, Mugabe was caught dozing by Shaya’s sharp lens, snoring right from the beginning of the programme!

Sir it’s time to wake up – just bow down, drop the mic and leave the Festus Mogae way please.