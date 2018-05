Sly and CO at Lizard

DJs Chrispin The Drummer, NT Base and Sly will send electric waves at Lizard Entertainment this Friday.

In a gig titled High Voltage Faras, the trio are expected to have three electrifying sets at Francistown’s prime night joint.

The line-up also include son of soil DVJ Dreezy.

The electric fun begins at 8pm and P30 gets you in.