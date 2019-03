Slow Wizzy has dropped his debut album titled ‘Tsukuna’.

The 10-track LP, which has Zambian and House music beats, includes songs such as Didimala, Look Look, Designer, Paparazzi, My Money, Station, Take Me Far, Nijel Amos and Paradise.

The album features a number of exciting collaborations with artists of the calibre of Emjoe, Lucia Dotie, Captain Dira, Noxxie, Dopeboi and Rulebizzy.

‘Tsukuna’ was produced, mixed, mastered and marketed by Dladla Plain Production.