Slizer releases 6th studio album

Popularly known for her erotic dance moves on stage, Slizer has released her 6th album titled ‘Ga kena molato.’

Having taken a break from the studio for a while, Slizer- born Naledi Kaisara, has bounced back with a 12-tracked album which, by all accounts, promises to be her next meal ticket.

Confirming her new offering to Voice Entertainment this week, Slizer whose shot to fame saw the release of a number of hits such as ‘O tswa kae’ said: “I have worked so hard with this album and put together a strong team to help me market the album.”

In the album the mosakaso singer has selected singles such as ‘A ke jiwe ke pere’, ‘Bo kebekwa’ and ‘Ka bonya ka bonya’ just to mention a few, to make up her come back album.

Slizer whose love life at one point overshadowed her singing career also said;

“More often than not local artist do not really make it either because they do not have the right management to market their product, not necessarily that their productions are below par,” she said.

The Bobonong-born singer also says soon after she completes her tour with ACHAP’s campaign for ‘wise up’ she will be going on a countrywide tour.

This weekend Slizer will have a pre-launch of the album in Phikwe.

Last week she hosted a listening session for the album to the media and music experts.

Although the reception to the album was quite mild, the songs especially the title track promises to be the come back the singer so deserves.