Zone club in Boatle will be the place to be for Slizer’s fans tomorrow- Saturday.

The ‘Bazooka’ hitmaker will have a Pre –Launch of her album, ‘Ga kena molato’.

The house –kwasa artist will share the stage with Mingo, Matlotla, Figos and Exodus who are on a spirited mission to launch a come bamck after missing in action for what seems like eternity.

MC Kokwana will be controlling the proceedings.

Patrons will have to part with P30 at the entrance.