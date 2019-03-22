Slizer launches album

Having put her music on hold due to a car accident that nearly claimed her life, Slizer is back and will officially launch her album called, Gakena Molato at Lion Kings Club in Digawana next week Saturday.

The 13 -track album has a hit song, Kabonya Kabonya.

At the launch she will be supported by Swagalady, Kgokgonono vs Rahube, Oscar Chakabuya and DJ Mickey, Castro and Sphapha.

Mc Kokwana of RB2 will direct the event together with Mc Talent.

Doors open at 1900hrs and tickets are selling for P40.