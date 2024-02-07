Slimming tea proving a weight loss wonder

Although it was meant as a derogatory remark aimed at her weight, an ex-boyfriend’s nasty comment proved the inspiration for a young woman’s success.

Rather than fall into depression, Portia Tlhalerwa resolved to shed the pounds – after showing her deadbeat ex the door of course!

However, dropping her man proved easier than dropping her dress size, at least initially.

After several failed diets and lifestyle-change attempts, the Sebina native hit gold, noticing startling results in the organic herbs she mixed together and drank as a tea.

In three months, Tlhalerwa lost an incredible 30 kilos, going from 98kg to 68kg.

Keen to help others struggling with their weight, the mother-of-two started Get Young Again in October 2020, packaging and selling her slimming miracle to the masses.

With a stall at Rail Park Mall, one of the capital’s busiest malls, the business specialises in two products: Tummy Trimmer, which specifically targets the tummy and love handles and Slimming Tea, which focuses on the entire body.

“The motive behind the start of it was being body shamed and worst part by someone very close to me, by being labeled fat like a ‘cow’. It was very sad, and to hear such words from a partner! But as a positive person, I took the words uttered to me and made lemonade with them. One day, as I was not financially stable to join gym nor to diet, I researched on YouTube ‘how to lose weight the healthy way’. A lot of how’s popped up but I slept and prayed on it for a night then the next day I went and bought all the herbs associated with weight loss. I used them consistently and lost a lot of weight and looked young again,” the 30-year-old tells Voice Money.

Tlhalerwa buys her organic herbs in bulk from South Africa, before mixing and packaging them herself.

As well as weight loss, Tlhalerwa’s tea comes with a number of additional health benefits, including boosting the immune system, reducing period pains, cysts and fibroids.

“The inspiration was to rally and support people struggling with obesity and unwanted weight, as I experienced the humiliation and mockery behind it. It was not my passion as I grew up very tiny until I had kids and gained a lot of weight due to body changes. Body shaming is what helped come up with the business!” reiterated the Get Young Again owner, whose Facebook page has over 21, 000 followers.

Caffeine free and suitable for anyone aged 15 and over, Tlhalerwa is eying international expansion, with orders for her tea coming in from South Africa, Namibia and Zambia.

“Our products are different because we have transparency with everything that has to do with prices, ingredients and it caters for everyone regardless of their health statuses. It doesn’t disturb any medication. So far sales are good and satisfying as most Batswana buy it every day and use it in high numbers,” states Tlhalerwa, whose Tummy Trimmer Tea costs P205 while her Slimming drinks is priced at P195. Alternatively, customers can get both for a P385 special.

Ending with a word of encouragement for those looking to lose weight, she says, “Patience, consistency and dedication is needed when interested in losing weight, try our products and they will not regret!”