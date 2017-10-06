Sleeping on the job costs robber his life

Kanye’s notorious robber, Kgotso Kgaodi was last week Tuesday beaten to death inside a house he was allegedly planning to rob in Kanye.

A habitual thief and convicted armed robber, Kgaodi, 25, once escaped from Kanye prison custody in 2014, but was later re-arrested to serve and finish his sentence.

At the time of his murder, Kgaodi was however, being wanted to answer for a fresh sexual assault charge.

A habitual burglar, Kgaodi met his demise after he had broken into a house at Phokoje settlements, and piled up appliances and other valuables he had planned to steal.

Gaalebale Lemme, an eyewitness who rushed to the scene when a scuffle broke out between Kgaodi and the men who found a stranger sleeping in their house, said that it was evident that he had cooked and eaten, and decided to rest before carrying his loot out but fell asleep instead.

The three suspected Kgaodi killers have been arrested and are facing a possible murder charge, police have confirmed.

Meanwhile Kgaodi’s family is adamant that their son was murdered by police officers, which had come looking for him at their family home in Tshweneyagae Settlement next to Molapowabojang village a few days before he was killed.

His 45-year-old uncle, Philemon Kgaodi, said that after he told the police that he didn’t know where his nephew was, the officer warned that Kgaodi would never return home alive.

“The police officers told us that they were going to shoot and kill him. I have seen the three men who are remanded for my nephew’s murder and I’m not convinced they could have murdered such a hefty man like him when they are so thin. The police are framing the three young men, to deflect attention from themselves,” he said.

Philemon further revealed that upon inspection of Kgaodi’s body at the mortuary, he found a head injury with visible stitching across his head, his jaws had been broken and some of his teeth were missing.

Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale of Kanye Police however rubbished claims that the police could have possibly murdered Kgaodi.

“The police have arrested three suspects concerning the murder incident and investigations on the matter are on-going,” said Mogale.