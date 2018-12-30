Slain police officer laid to rest

Constable Nonofo Gontse, 37, who died while on duty on Christmas Eve, just a day before his birthday was laid to rest this morning at Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole.



Multitudes of people including President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, First Lady Neo Masisi, Police Spokesperson- Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, police officers and village elders joined family members at the funeral. One of the family representatives, the deceased’s elder brother Sunday Gontse described him as a hard working man who was active in farming and passionate about art.



“He used to travel all the way from Kavimba to assist our parents at the lands. He was a loving person who was always surrounded by people,” he said.



Dr Masisi who is also a family relative said expressed concern at Gontse’s gruesome murder and appreciated the police for their dedication to national service.



“Lastly I request that though we increased trading hours for alcohol businesses, we want people to drink and rest and also encourage those running the businesses not to support bad manners,” the president noted with concern.



Constable Gontse and his female co-worker were attacked by three suspects while on high way patrol duty along A1 road near Lose Siding after stopping a dangerously driven motor vehicle.



The suspects who were armed with knives and an axe are said to have attacked the police officers and left them with serious injuries before they disappeared into the bush, leaving their stolen vehicle behind.



Unfortunately Gontse was certified dead upon arrival at Mahalapye District Hospital while the female officer was treated and discharged.

The three men aged between 26 and 31 years, all from Maun, were arrested while in a house in Mahalapye on Christmas Day.



The fallen hero was the second born child of Mogorosi Gontse and Bokina Gontse.



He completed Cambridge Certificate at Kgari Sechele Secondary School in 2000 and started training at Botswana Police College in 2002.



He commenced duty as a police officer at Kavimba in 2003 and was later transferred to Mahalapye in 2010 where he was stationed at the time of his death.



Constable Gontse leaves behind his parents, elder brother and younger brother together with three sons and their mother.