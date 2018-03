South African artist, Busiswa of Lasaro fame will headline tomorrow’s Teenage Girls Only show at Ba Isago University in Block 7.

The show which is organised by Sky Girls BW as a celebration of their four year existence will take place from 1000hrs to 1600hrs.

Accompanying the main act will be, Han C, Samantha Mogwe, Katlego Ntirang, Strut ‘N’ Heelz and TNT Dance Crew.