Skinny Boi brings Kachikau boipuso re koo

The fourth edition of the Annual Kachikau Boipuso Re Koo will be held on the 29th of September.

Kicking off at 1800hrs, the 6-to-6 festival focuses on empowering Chobe artists, whilst delivering first-class entertainment to the community.

According to the man behind the show, Skinny Boy, the village leaders as well as the Village Development Community have both been extremely supportive of the initiative.

The line-up features: Mrico Spider, Apho, DJ Molito, DJ Non Stop, Tay Boz, Chivesto, Krugga, Lily Trap, Chiddmor, Hustle Monsters, Rikie Mular and Frank Gizzy from Zambia.