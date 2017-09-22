Sjapi ready for ‘Webechuana’

Reviving the Independence spirit through music

Organisers of the ‘WeBechuana’ music festival slated for 29th September at My Destiny Farms in Serowe believe their show ticks all the boxes of a proper musical event.

The event principal known as Phaf Phafana said the idea of a pre-Independence Day show was conceptualised after the realisation that there was a growing lack of interest in the Independence celebrations.

“Young people particularly seem to be not aware of the significance of celebrating September 30th,” Phaf said in an interview.

“WeBechuana’s intention is to refresh the vibrancy of Independence Day. This used to be one of the days to look forward to in the country’s calendar of events,” he said.

Phaf said it is important for young people to go back to their home villages to celebrate Independence Day with their peers and family members.

“This is a day we need to take seriously, that is why we chose a village like Serowe, and chose a day before Independence to give revellers a chance to join their family members the next day,” he said.

Arguably the biggest music event in September, Phaf and his team have come up with a line-up that has proved a hit amongst young people.

The inclusion of Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi who plays ‘Reneilwe’ in the South African soapie has created so much excitement amongst her local fans.

“It will be her first time in the country and so far we have received positive feedback from her followers,” said Phaf.

The ‘WeBechuana’ event Principal said they still had to strike a balance hence the decision to engage Loungo Pitse of Flavour Dome fame to be the co MC.

The line-up also features Shimza from South Africa who is known for his unique execution on the decks.

He’s regarded as one of the craftiest DJs in SA, able to use anything on the mixer, or any tool at his disposal to enhance the quality of his set.

Also on the line-up are Trademark, A.T.I, Fifi Cooper, La Timmy, Guyvos and Wizards.

Organisers have made transport provisions for revellers to and from the event.

“The service provider will pick ticket holders from Serowe mall to the venue which is about 10km outside Serowe,” Phaf told Voice Entertainment.

“We have also made a provision for accommodation at Honeymoon Lodge. Anyone who make a reservation will get a ticket to the event and an English breakfast,” he said.

Tickets to the event are available at Liquoramas in Mahalapye, Palapye, Serowe and at Brown’s Sports Bar at Area L in Francistown.

“All tickets are P100 in advance and P150 at the gate,” said Phaf adding that five percent of the profit will be donated after consultation with the Village Development Committee.