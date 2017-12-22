Sister Khumo’s Rhumba release

Seasoned Kwasa Kwasa artist, Khumo Pinaemang, better known as Sister Khumo, has released her 4th album, dubbed, ‘Ke nale sengwe.’ Recorded at Octave Records and featuring the veteran singer’s group, The Star Band, the six-track rhumba offering includes songs such as ‘Botswana’ ‘Kgalagadi’ and ‘Seben’.

The LP contains telling contributions from respected long-time guitarist, Samorai Ngingo, the talented Kunda Bwango on keyboards and Tolly’s distinctive voice as backing vocalist.

As a performer, Sister Khumo’s music has evolved massively since she burst onto the entertainment scene as a gospel singer in 2004.