Sister from hell

Sibling nearly loses hand in Bloody Easter fallout

What was meant to be a joyful Easter get-together with loved ones spiraled into a bloody nightmare for 31-year-old Godiraone Nickson, who claims her young sister came close to chopping her hand off with a knife.

As well as her own physical wounds, Nickson accused her sibling, Gorataone Tsuaneng, 28, of covering her three-year-old son in hot ash during the bizarre fallout at the family home in Lotlhakane East.

Confined to a hospital bed since the April 18 incident, the maimed mum underwent surgery on her damaged arm this Wednesday but it was unsuccessful; she has now been referred to Bokamoso Hospital for further specialist care.

Speaking to The Voice from her hospital bed in Princess Marina, Nickson revealed the drama came completely out of the blue, with the trouble starting at around 7pm.

Wincing in pain, the injured Kopong resident said things turned violent after a simple request to boil water for her son’s bath sparked an unexpected explosion of rage.

“I asked a neighbour’s child to help me make fire in my sister’s unfinished house because the weather wasn’t good. I told her [Tsuaneng] afterwards, and she didn’t say anything. I didn’t think it was a big issue.”

Apparently it was!

After bathing her child, Nickson says she stepped outside to throw away the water. That’s when she heard her son crying.

“I hurried back to find Tsuaneng walking out of her room. I was confused. I joked with her and said, ‘You’re scared of kids? She doesn’t bite,’” recounts Nickson, who at that point was still blissfully unaware anything was wrong.

Inside the room, Nickson says she was met with a disturbing sight: ashes from the fire were scattered all over her toddler son, who was lying in discomfort on the bed.

Horrified, she says she confronted her sister, only for the situation to take a violent turn.

“She pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the face, just under my chin, and then slashed my hand so badly that the blood vessels were cut. My hand couldn’t move at all; it was agony!”

Family members reportedly managed to restrain Tsuaneng, who then sped away in her car but only after an enraged Nickson hurled a stone at the vehicle with her uninjured hand.

Rushed to SDA Hospital in Kanye, she was referred to Princess Marina Hospital the following day due to the severity of her injuries.

“I can’t use my hand. It’s badly damaged. I’m still waiting for paperwork to be transferred to Bokamoso,” she told The Voice after her failed surgery.

Describing her relationship with Tsuaneng as ‘a normal sisterly bond’, Nickson says that has all changed.

Although she notes such aggression is out of character for her sibling, Nickson admits she can’t find it in her heart to forgive Tsuaneng.

“She hasn’t even called to say sorry. Actually she once tried to force her way into her ward, harassing security guards who had been instructed not to let her in. I believe she wanted to finish me off.”

When asked what might have prompted her sister’s violent antics, the hospitalized woman pauses for barely a second before responding, “I suspect she’s on drugs.”

Nickson says she reported the matter to the police, but claims her sister refuses to cooperate, ignoring repeated summons and phone calls. She has not been charged, nor made a statement yet.

Speaking to this publication, the ladies’ aunt, Lesego Bareki revealed the family is in shock, struggling to understand what happened.

“We were not there during the fight, but we were called by their big sister, Caroline that the sisters had a fight and they are from the police station with officers taking Godiraone to the hospital as she was badly hurt. Indeed, when she got transferred to Marina, we found her badly injured,” confirmed Bareki.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, Tsuaneng denied everything.

“Yes, I know my sister is in hospital, but I didn’t harm her. She has mental issues. There was a break-in at the house, and that’s all I know. If she tries to tarnish my name, I will sue her for defamation,” warned Tsuaneng.

Her words did not sit well with Aunt Bareki.

“The statement that the little sister says her big sister is a mad person is not true. We don’t have a mad person in our family!” she exclaimed.