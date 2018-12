An epic Cross Over festival is slated for Little Paws Garden on 31 December in Palapye.

The second edition of the annual event by Moxx Promotions will feature a South African heavy weight in Mgarimbe of the timeless ‘Sister Betinah’ hit.

He’ll share the stage with Zambian DJ Exitove, DJ SK and the ever-reliable DJ Obza (RB2).

Kiddies tickets cost P40, pre-sold tickets are P70 and P100 at the gate.

Gates open at 10 in the morning.