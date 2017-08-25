Sista Betina re- loaded

This Thursday, revellers at United Club will be treated to a blast from the past, in the form of South African Kwaito artist Mgarimbe, of the massive hit ‘Sista Betina’.

It is 11 years since Mgarimbe released the track that has defined his career – indeed ‘Sista Betina’ still remains popular today, especially amongst South Africa’s youth, many of whom have adopted the song as their anthem.

Thursday’s show, dubbed ‘One Night Only’, will see Mgarimbe share the stage with Jujuboy and other local artists, including Chrispin, KSB and Ricky Lamar.

DJ Cee and Allan Govie will be the MCs for the night.

Patrons will part with P70.