Simmy to light up lizard

South African Neo-soul/Neo-folk musician Simmy (Simphiwe Nhlangulela) will serenade revellers at Lizard Entertainment next week Friday 28.

Introduced to music by Sun-EL-Musician, Simmy has grown to become one of SA’s most sought-after house music vocalist.

With influences from legends such as Brenda Fassie, Dolly Parton and Platform One, she released her own album in 2018 titled Tugela Fairy featuring songs like ‘Ubala’, ‘Umahlalela’ and ‘Ngiyesaba’.

The talented artist will share the stage with DJs Chronic and Bunz.

Entry price is reserved at P60.