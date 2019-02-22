Simmy coming for African attire fest

All roads will be leading to Bojanala Waterfront next week Saturday for the first edition of the annual, African Attire Fleek Picnic.

The festival which aims at celebrating African pride through its cultural attire will see a number of artist taking part.

Such artists will include, Lizibo, Dr Vom, Mafitlhakgosi, Sebaga, Kabelo Tiro, Tazzman, Khoisan, Q The DJ, Bonnie, Lunch Bar, Unanimous, Mobini, Lau Ra, African Djembe and Resego Motlhokatlhari and Khumo Khwaadira as MCs.

South African celebrated Neo folk music artist, Simmy, will headline the show.