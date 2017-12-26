Sikwane police record bizarre rape incidents

A 29-year-old woman who went to bed drunk woke up naked and shocked, with her 13-year-old cousin having sexual intercourse with her at Malolwane village near Sikwane.

The woman who stays with her younger sister told the police that she had retired to bed at 2am on Christmas Day after arriving home from a drinking spree.

She reported that she had not locked the door as her sister had not yet arrived home when she went to bed.

Assistant Superintendent Boipuso Baatweng of Sikwane Police confirmed the incident and said the suspect has been arrested “The victim told us that she had her clothes on when she went to bed and that she was shocked when she woke up naked at 3.30am with her teenage relative busy raping her,” Baatweng said.

In another incident, Baatweng says, a 77-year-old woman was raped by a 30-year-old man on Christmas eve while she was alone at her house at Mmathubudukwane village.

The old woman was allegedly awoken by the sound of a smashing window and when she opened the door to find out what was going on, the culprit pushed her to the bed and raped her without a condom.

“The suspect stays in the same neighborhood with the old woman and it appears his intentions were calculated as he knew that the old woman was alone,” said the Station Commander.

The suspect, according to the police, has since been arrested.