Sickening blue lies

This is what came to mind as I listened to former Home Affairs Minister, Obert Mpofu on Tuesday claiming that snipers were planted in Harare’s top buildings to shoot at civilians on August 1.

Mpofu was testifying before the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission, which was set up to probe the killing of six people following military intervention in post election violence.

While it is in the public domain that the six were fatally shot by the soldiers, Mpofu unashamedly claimed that the uniformed men had nothing to do with the massacre but that instead snipers were planted to do the evil deed to tarnish the image of the ruling party and the army.

We have been taken for fools many times by people in positions of power and have been told many lies but I must say this outlandish claim by Mpofu takes the trophy for 2018 porky pies.

For Mpofu to absolve the soldiers in such a clear case is sickening to say the least.

Lives were lost and those who lost their loved ones in this barbaric act are still grieving yet someone makes such irresponsible claims.

For him and his cronies, this appears to be just a political gimmick meant to tarnish Zanu PF’s image, yet people died. How pathetic of him!

While we are well aware that this commission was just set up to make it appear as though the powers that be are really concerned about the incident, the truth of the matter is that they are not the least bit bothered for they knew exactly what they were doing when they deployed armed soldiers onto the streets.

The commission was thus not necessary at all and was just a waste of money.

The truth, as already shown by Mpofu’s pitiable claim, will not prevail.

What we should instead expect is blaming of innocent people, after all history had taught us that Zanu PF and the government will never admit any wrong doing.

And while we continue putting up with lies from those in authority, our economic woes are also worsening as prices of commodities continue to go up.

What ‘killed’ me this week is the price of milk, which is now between $2.50 and $3.50 (P25.00 and P35.00) per litre!

My jaw dropped while in a shop as I just could not believe that consumers were expected to part with so much for milk.

I walked out, telling myself that until we start milking our own cows, I will not spend that much on milk, which is not a basic commodity anyway, unless of course if it becomes a matter of life and death.

I wonder how much it will cost next week and a whole lot of other things when fuel prices have also gone up.

The trend is that when fuel prices go up, everything else follows suit and with petrol and diesel prices set to go up again this weekend, people are already bracing themselves for even tougher times ahead.