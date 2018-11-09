Less than three weeks after the release of his much talked about single ‘Gara neon’ (Stay with me) featuring TKP Ndlunkulu of Skyz Metro FM in Bulawayo, DJ Colastraw is back with another sizzling summer tune.

‘Shut up n’ move’, is a fresh new track featuring Durbanites Drega, Chiz M, C-Sharp and DJ Lag.

The new single has that unmistakable and distinctive beat found in all Durban songs.

It is a club song that gives fans another tantalising taste of what to expect from Colastraw’s up-coming album, slated for release in February 2019.