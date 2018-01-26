Shoe Shenanigans

Shaya was one of those rooting for local musician BK Proctor when he announced last year that he was working on his shoe line.

Shaya kept tabs on the young lad and noted he was globe trotting, presumably to come up with the perfect design and material for his shoe line.

Whilst Shaya is still waiting for a pair and is yet to establish how much a pair costs, he has seen samples on social media and couldn’t help noticing the design closely resembles that of popular Spanish brand ‘Balenciaga’.

You do know there are copyright laws BK, I just hope it does not get you into trouble! Wait, didn’t you try to open a church some years back, whatever happened to that idea?