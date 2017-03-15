She’s back!

Charma Gal’s journey from ‘Phakalane’ to Mokolodi

Known for her provocative and often controversial lyrics, one of the country’s most versatile singer-songwriters, Charma Gal has returned with another contentious and thought-provoking offering.

The song in question, ‘Ke ya Mokolodi’ is part of the popular artist’s soon-to-be released album and was successfully debuted by the singer two weeks ago at Trekkers nightclub in Gaborone.

The lively track, which was warmly received by the Trekkers crowd who demanded Charma Gal perform an encore, is set to leave listeners with more questions than answers.

In one stanza the performer, whose real name is Magdelene Loselebe, declares, “Nna keya mokolodi, keya mokolodi, gona le guy e ngwe jaana, ngwana o ntwista di intestine, ebile o ntatsa sekotele, selo se dintshi okare maoto a sebokolodi,” which loosely translates as, “I’m going to Mokolodi, going to Mokolodi, there is a another guy, who twists my intestines, he fills me in a bucket, has eye lashes like the legs of a millipede.”

The single is one of eight songs that will make up Charma Gal’s much-anticipated new album, which reportedly includes a collaboration with Zimbabwean superstar, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.

On the 14th of April at the Duma FM grounds, Charma Gal will host her first major event since the death of five of her dancers in a road accident following a show in Gantsi last July.

The horror story left the whole country in shock ‘forcing’ Charma Gal, who was heavily pregnant at the time, to take a sabbatical from music.

However, it appears the bubbly singer is well and truly back. The proud new mother will host the rich 100 per cent local line up, which is being dubbed the pre-party to her album launch.

Performers on the day include MMP family, Franco, ATI, Johnny Mokhali, Team Distant, Wizards of the Dessert whilst on the decks DJ Sly, DJ Jivemore and DJ Kitz will showcase their talents.

The event starts at 10am with a P100 entrance fee.