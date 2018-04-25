Shell ‘Win A Salary’ winners celebrate

Vivo Energy Botswana rewards and celebrates customer loyalty

Five winners of the Vivo Energy Botswana ‘Shell Win a Salary Competition’ have been advised to keep using Shell products even in the future.

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Steven Bogatsu said this at the prize giving dinner held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) this evening (Wednesday 25th April, 2018).

The winners each walked away with a P7000.00 monthly salary for a year while the one’s who used their Leokwane Cards for purchases during the promotion get an additional 10 percent on top of their monthly salary.

The CEO continued that objective of the promotion was to reward and celebrate customers for their loyalty to the Shell brand.

“Shell has over decades, developed research to help you-as a customer- go further. At Shell, you will find everything you need, to drive with completeness of mind and renewed energy for the road ahead,” said a jubilant Bogatsu.

Speaking at the celebratory dinner, Vivo Energy Botswana Managing Director, Wayne Kingwill said the Shell brand has been in Botswana for a long time dating back to over a hundred years ago.

“Vivo Energy is the sole Shell licensee in Africa except for Egypt and South Africa,” Kingwill revealed, adding that Vivo Energy business has doubled in the past five years and has recently acquired rights to operate 10 Engen businesses in East Africa.

Kingwill explained that the salary for a year promotion is a fantastic prize to win as it will help customers through the course of the year. He also said the company is always on the lookout for new ways to promote and market their products.

He, however added that thus far, word of mouth is the best strategy, which has and continued to work wonders in promoting their products.

“We have staggered the prize to promote responsible spending amongst our customers,” he said, congratulating the winners.