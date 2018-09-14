Shaping young minds

A highly driven young man from Mochudi has found a niche market in the tutorial business.

Moemedi Senwelo (26), is the founder of Crack It, a well resourced tuition services provider in Botswana.

Currently Crack It has its foot prints in 12 different places across Botswana, including all the main Cities and Towns.

Senwelo is an accomplished author with many academic books under his belt.

He has authored Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics books which are used as revision material for his students.

The highly recommended books have been key to the success of the many students he tutors in places such as Francistown, Palapye, Selebi Phikwe, Lobatse, Maun and Gaborone.

He’s also the co-aurthor of The making of a Teen Enterprenuer and Success is A choice.

His books are now available in Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

His dedication earned him the Best Youth in Academic Excellence Award, during the 2017 Botswana Youth Awards for the impact he is making in Botswana’s education.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Money Senwelo said he simply turned his passion into a business and now thew passion puts food on the table.

“I used to help my neighbors’ kids with their homework when I was only 19 years old. Later I started charging a minimal fee when the number of kids needing my help increased,” he said.

He said his family then advised him to rent a place where he could efficiently apply himself and help the kids who were in desperate need of his services.

“I opened a tution called Word Crackers with my friend in 2011 which I ran for seven years and later sold my shares to open Crack It,” said Senwelo.

The father of two stated that his Tuition was registered last year and that they tutor from standard 1 up to form 5 and do all subjets except practical ones like Design and Technology.

The highly ambitious educator told Voice Money that he was helped by his family who funded his business from inception.

“It was only last year when I received P78 000 through the Youth Development Fund,” he said.

“Today I employ 63 people across the 12 branches including the Main Branch in Gaborone,” he added proudly.

While his business has been a resounding success, the young entrepreneur says, the journey was not without challenges.

He said he was concerned with parents who have no time for their children’s school work but expect results in a very short period of time.

“Learning is a process that requires the partnership of both educators and parents,” he said.

He further advised parents to keep their children as far way from social media as they possibly can.

He went on to state that they offer tutorials for full time at P300 per subject and part time at P250 per subject.

“We are active during the week from 8am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.So far we have over 500 students but since there is so much competition we are always active,” said Senwelo.