Shanti Lo returns

Star releases 4th album after nine-year wait

After a nine-year slumber, Afro Jazz sensation Shanti Lo is set to reawaken the music scene with the release of his fourth studio album, ‘Music’.

The eccentric veteran revealed the nine-track LP has been two years in the making, with the album launch slated for April 18 at Avani Hotel.

When quizzed on why it had taken him almost a decade between albums, the performer born Tumediso Loeto replied immediately, “The nine years wait was not intentional at all!

“It was rather a culmination of a lot of events and experiences that resulted in the delay. It was also important to me that I write songs from the heart and not be too worried about which genre they will fall in. As artists we often fall into the trap of being compartmentalised to a particular genre, which doesn’t do justice to our creativity or our reach in the market.”

The singer revealed he has been writing throughout this time but was waiting for “the right producer to help me interpret my new sound.”

Songs to look out for on the new album include title track ‘Music’ in which Shanti pays homage to the art as a constant refuge during hard times.

Other notable tracks are: ‘I Feel Good’, ‘What We Gonna Do’ and ‘Never Believe’ – a stunning rendition of the Brown Sugar hit – and the LP’s first single, ‘Ke a Ipobola’.

“We completed the video shoot yesterday. It was shot by House 1957 Media House. The album can be bought at Botswana Craft and is also available online,” said Shanti Lo, who was buzzing with excitement ahead of the imminent launch.

Ever since starting his solo career back in 2000 – the sassy musician originally began singing as a nine-year-old with his group Watoto – Shanti Lo has cemented his name as one of the most entertaining performers in the country.

Much is expected of his up-coming launch – expectations the confident Shanti did little to play down.

“On the day it will be a one man show. I want people to appreciate the album so, as the creative director of the production, I will be putting together a live performance infused with dance and of course interesting visuals. I do not want to blow my own horn but watch this space, everything will be top notch!” promised the bubbly artist, adding that ‘Music’ was inspired by his personal experiences over the past nine years.

“It is a transition album in the sense that it explores different genres. I wrote the lyrics of all the songs except ‘Never Believe’, which was written by Solomon ‘Solo-B’ Monyame. The album was produced by Swedish producer Mikael Rosen of Rosens Media.”

The musical show comes with a P250 entrance fee.