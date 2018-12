Sirishebo Nshimwe, who goes by stage name Shanky Briz, has dropped a music video for his song, ‘Going Home’.

The Afro pop number, which is about the singer’s relocation from Namibia, was recorded at Music House Studios in Zambia while the video was shot in Chobe District.

This is Briz’s second video following his maiden release, ‘My Joy’ and should prove a hit with fans.