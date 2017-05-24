Shamed woman wanted for a statement

Borakanelo Police have appealed to the public to help with the identity of a woman who was this week mobbed and stripped of her clothes at the Gaborone bus rank.

Speaking to The Voice, Station commander for Borakanelo Police, Superintendent Thuso Phadi condemned the incident, saying it is a sensitive issue that needs to be dealt with urgently.

Phadi confirmed that some of the suspects were identified by members who immediately reported the sexual harassment incident.

“We are yet to arrest the suspects, but we also need the victim to avail herself before the police, for a statement,” said Phadi.

Non Governmental Organisation, Men and Boys for Gender Equality, yesterday addressed a press conference where they expressed concern at the incident.

In his remarks, the NGO’s Desmond Lunga implored the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs and the Ministry of Justice Defence and Security to engage and take action against incidents of sexual harassment.

“No one has the right to dictate how another should dress, Batswana women should not walk in fear of being insulted, beaten up, raped and killed because of the dress they chose to wear on that particular day,” said Lunga.