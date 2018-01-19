We shall not forget

One thing the Member of Parliament for Shashe West Fidelis Molao will not be doing again this year (or in 2019 if he has any sense) is to post anything about his controversial buddy, Councillor Kemmonye Amon.

Molao became the butt of jokes recently when his innocent Facebook post about the embattled Sebina councillor helping to paint at a school backfired spectacularly.

The #IshallNotForget Movement went down on him like a tonne of bricks.

Molao must have kicked himself realising what he had done.

Be warned Honourable, Batswana never forget.