You shall hang by your neck until you die

Chief Justice Maruping Dibotelo this morning sentenced Matshidiso Tshidi Boikanyo and Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa to death.

The two were found guilty for murdering the Delux cab driver Vincent Mopipi by fatally stubbing 44 times with a knife to death on the 13th of September 2013 in Gaborone Block 9.

Court heard that the accused persons called taxi centre saying they want transport from Tlokweng to University of Botswana.

Mopipi went to pick them and they changed their destination saying they want to block where he was murdered and dumped by the road side.

When sentencing the duo Dibotelo said actions of the accused does not suggest that they were drunk as they had suggested during trial.

He said there is also no proof that they did not do this intentionally as the exhibition bares testimony of barbarism and brutality.

“It was like they were slaughtering an ox or a goat using a butcher knife. The two have robbery case which occurred 10 years ago so I will not take it into account when sentencing them in the current case. I therefore sentence them as follows: 1st accused Boikanyo is sentenced to death shall be hanged by neck until he dies and Mabiletsa is also sentenced to death and shall be hanged by neck until he dies. The tow have the right to appeal this sentencing within six weeks from today,” said Dibotelo

Speaking in an interview with Voice the deceased’s father Stanley Gaedupe Mopipi who happen to be Chief Justice’s driver said though they will never see their child he is happy his killers are sentenced to death.

He said he is waiting to hear if they appeal then he will have more to say.

He said it has been very difficult to get closure and that every time he sees Vincent’s pictures he cries.