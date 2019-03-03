Shakawe congress endorses Masisi amid overtones of division in the BDP

Ruling party leader, Mokgweetsi Masisi, unknowingly dampened his support team’s mood yesterday, at a North West Regional Congress held in Shakawe.

Masisi made a pronunciation that allegedly that allegedly messed up his backing team’s plan and compromised his winning chances.

At the regional Congress held in Shakawe Senior Secondary School yesterday, Masisi expressed his wish that sitting councillors and members of parliament should not contest for committee positions.

Although the message could have simply meant that others be given a chance to play active roles at party level, the delegates interpreted Masisi’s message as very selfish.

“His wish is our command, that is why after his message, two councillors pulled out of the chairmanship’s race. He was very selfish. He only thought about the numbers who will vote in Kang, for us it is more than that. We are thinking beyond Kang,” stated one of the delegates, before adding that, “he wants to be voted back to power and he does not want us to be given the chance to grow!”

Masisi made the announcement shortly before the elections of the regional committee. George Lubinda, former Botswana Congress Party (BCP) member won the chairmanship after being given a special waiver by the Party’s central committee to contest.

“Lubinda joined BDP three months ago, how do we expect him to independently run the party?” One councillor chipped in.

Lubinda is said to be rallying behind Moitoi, at the support of Maun West Parliamentary candidate, Reaboka Mbulawa.

Both men have however denied the allegation and maintain they fully support Masisi.

The chairman elections were followed by those of other committee positions in which councillors contested despite Masisi’s wish.

“We have to correct the error. Somebody who understands the party has to be in. H.E blundered, but it is up to us to rescue our region,” another delegate pointed out.

The BDP’s national Congress is scheduled for the first weekend of April, 2019.

“If I lose, I will accept the defeat and move on with other party activities. Of course I will be hurt, but I will accept the misfortune,” Masisi stated as he pleaded to be voted as party president in April, so that he can take the country forward and deliver his promises.