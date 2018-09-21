Shaka to headline arts symposium

South African soapie star from the popular telenovela, The Queen, Sthembizo Khoza AKA Shaka is expected to officiate at the first ever Film, TV, Visual and Performing arts capacity building symposium slated for October 5.

The one day capacity building symposium which will be hosted at the Masa New capitol Cinema is the brainchild of Richman (Pty) Ltd will be held under the theme moulding creative wealth.

According to one of the organizers of the event Taez Entaile the event is expected to feature various industry experts speakers in the International & Local Film, TV, Visual and Performing Arts.

“They will speak on topics that are meant to guide, inspire, motivate and assist grow the local creative industry and mould the youthful creatives. This we hope will help expose filmmakers, actors and a seamless network of industry hub that will serve as a pivotal network,” Entaile said.

Asked why they decided to host Shaka as the main attraction, Entaile explained that Shaka has been in the film industry for more than eight years and has influence that attendants will benefit from.

“Shaka will share his journey in the creative, challenges to look out for and how to overcome them, opportunities available, right character for the industry, how to build a sustainable brand, how to maintain brand relevance in the industry and how to monetize passion,” Entaile explained.

The symposium will host 100 Youth Creative Aspirants of Film, TV & Production students, graduates, professional youth in the creative industries, disabled youth aspirants and out of school youth seeking opportunities in such industries.

The 100 attendees will be awarded Certificate of Attendance as well as an opportunity to engage further with panelists for in-depth understanding of questions that linger in their minds once they’ve all taken stage.

“Once we are done with capacity building symposium we will proceed to Gamodubu Center that houses 300 less privileged children and spend time with them,” Entaile added.