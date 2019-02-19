Sex offenders crowd Boro prison

WOMEN AGAINST RAPE CHALLENGED TO ACT

More than half of Boro prisoners are sex offenders, a representative of the prison facility, senior superintendent, Gabriel Magole has revealed.

Speaking in Maun recently where Women Against Rape (WAR) were launching short stories of girls who have suffered gender based violence, including rape and defilement, Magole made the shocking revelation as a confirmation of the magnitude of sex offence in the country and stated that majority of the inmates at Boro were incarcerated from sex related offences.

Magole went on to call on WAR to spread its wings and reach out to communities in Maun and teach them about the ill effects of sexual offences.

“Why is it that you are known more outside Maun, you are known in Europe, but people around here are not aware of your existence?” Magole questioned WAR.

WAR is a non governmental organisation which provides support for vulnerable and abused women and girls in Maun.

Recently they made short video clips of young girls who have experienced abuse including that of a girl who was repeatedly raped by her father.

Through the clips, WAR wants to educate and sensetize communities, including school girls and boys on gender based violence and its repercussions.

Most attendees of the launch included government officials that deal with issues of gender, including magistrate court representatives, police, gender affairs and others.

All of them expressed concern that indeed rape is a serious issue in Botswana.

Their concern is backed by a recent research by WAR that revealed that some of the perpetrators are in fact ignorant of the law.

The research covering 1138 people interviewed in 23 villages around North West district showed that, “ 68% don’t know or understand what defilement is, 47% of those that know what defilement is didn’t know it is a crime and more than half (55%) do not think that defilement is taken seriously enough in communities.”

Of recent, Botswana has been labelled as a rape state after 109 rape cases were recorded in a period of less that two weeks, from 21st December 2018 to the 3rd January 2019.