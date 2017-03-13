Seven more strokes for prison escapee

Just a week after Magistrate Ishmael Molobe ordered that recaptured prisoner, Gaomodimo Molosiwa, be lashed seven times on his bare buttocks for disobeying court last week, the notorious jail bird was at it again this week for contempt.

Molosiwa was sentenced to seven strokes again for disrespecting court proceedings.

This all started when all the six recaptured escapees who were in court on Monday claimed that a fellow recaptured escapee, Charlotte Ndlovu, who recently died in custody was their witness and that he was the one who helped them escape.

“My witness died in the hands of prison officials, so I want to know that if you give me the statements you will skip the defence stage and go into another stage since my witness is late. I pray with this court to withdraw this case or maybe we will continue with it when Charlotte rises from the dead,’’ said Molosiwa who was recaptured at Francistown’s Aerodrome location last month.

Molosiwa is already serving a 38-year jail term for three separate cases of armed robbery.

State Prosecutor, Atina Mandigo, from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) prayed with court to apply corporal punishment on Molosiwa for misbehaving in court.

‘‘When you say the case will continue when the deceased rises from the dead it just is not right, hence we ask the court to charge the accused,’’ Mandigo said.

The magistrate castigated the accused for his conduct and advised him to behave like a mature person.

‘‘You do not have to be told that that language is not proper. We expect that kind of conduct from someone immature and it has to stop,” quipped Molobe.

The accused Molosiwa then said that he is now afraid of speaking in court because he says when he speaks he is always seen wrong.

‘‘For being disobedient in court, you are going to be administered seven strokes after you have been certified fit.

And if you do not change I will ask the prison officials to change the person administering the strokes because maybe he does not administer them well enough,’’ said the magistrate.

Other recaptured escapees are Godwin Mapunganyika, Mlindeli Moyo, Mthokozisi Sibanda, Sicelo Sibanda and Rowland Moyo.

Givemore Ncube and Thabani Ncube who were arrested in Zimbabwe are still waiting for extradition.

The accused are to come before court in two weeks.