Serving up a storm

A storm has hit the Motswako industry in the form of Verbal Slayer’s sizzling debut album ‘Setsuatsue’.

Released towards the end of December, the 30-year-old Sefhophe-born artist is confident his 12-track offering has what it takes to crack the market.

The LP, which Verbal Slayer reveals was largely self-produced, is predominantly Motswako based but contains a couple of traditionally-inspired songs to provide variety.

“I wanted to record an album that is different from what other rappers are doing,” explained the singer born Kenalemodisa Ramatshaba, confidently predicting the album will take the country and motswako fans by storm – hence its title!

“It is my first album and Batswana loved it – so far I have sold 200 copies since December!” he added proudly.

Dissecting his debut work, Verbal Slayer revealed the messages in the album vary per song.

“‘Goora motho’ encourages people to be proud of where they come from and embrace their souls. The LP contains a track called ‘Selibe Phikwe’ which was meant to console those who lost their jobs when BCL closed.

“‘Are rapeleng’ means to come together closer to God not only in the hard times but also in the joyful times.

“Sisibala Masisi’ is a song celebrating the new president.”

The father-of-one intends to drop another album this year and then focus on music production.