Residents of Serule will be treated to an exciting Family Fun Day at the village’s Community Hall on 22 December.

The event is jam-packed with activities and will start at 0900hrs in the morning until 1800hrs in the evening.

Activities include tug of war, aerobics, sack race, egg race, food competitions and exciting activities for kids.

Entry is P20 for adults and P10 for kids under the age of 15.