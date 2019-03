Mlakos Entertainment looks to liven up Serowe with their first ‘Serowe Wise Out Chillas’.

Held under theme, ‘Fashion arts cocktail food music’ the fun-filled day will see performances from Jazz veteran, Thabang Garogwe, Frost, Dj Copahead and Thomas Chilume to name but a few.

Scheduled for 31 March, the inaugural event will be held at the Epic Centre Farm. Entrance is P50 in advance and P70 at the gate.

Gates open at 10am until late.