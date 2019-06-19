Takatokwane residents will breathe a sigh of relief after a Molepolole Magistrates court sentenced a 27-year-old serial rapist to a 10-year jail term.

Things did not go well for the notorious Kelejetseng Olatotswe after he pleaded with the court not to imprison him because of his youthful age which qualifies him to get a youth grant.

He remorsefully indicated that he had done nothing for himself in life, but his plea was not sufficient enough to convince the no nonsense Village Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro who delivered the sentence at Molepolole Magistrate Courts.

Kelejetseng is accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 32-year-old female without her consent at Mokgalo ward, Takatokwane back on March 6th, 2016.

When passing judgement, Magistrate Makgoro said on the fateful day at around 1am the victim heard some movements and noticed that someone was sleeping next to her.

“When the victim lifted her head up, the accused hit her with a fist and strangled her pinning her to the ground. They wrestled and the victim bit his finger, but the accused continued struggling with the victim till she got unconscious,” explained the magistrate before she revealed that later on the victim kicked the accused and managed to escape to her neighbour.

The victim is said to have realised she was undressed on her other leg as she had slept wearing he leggings and also discovered some discharge on her private parts.

After the case was reported at the police station, the victim and the police managed to follow Olatotswe’s shoe marks and he was found with a wound on the finger.

Olatotswe allegedly told the police that the victim was her concubine and that she had invited him to her place where they had sexual intercourse.

Upon questioning, Olatotswe claimed the victim kept quiet when he demanded to have sex.

“There is sufficient evidence that the accused had sex with the victim without her consent. The fact that they fought and the victim bit his finger and the victim’s immediate report to her neighbour and the police showed there was no consent. The forensic analysis also showed that the accused’s DNA was found on the victim’s vagina,” explained Makgoro.

When passing sentence, the magistrate considered that rape is a violent crime and that the accused took advantage of the woman’s unconsciousness. She also considered the accused youthful age and the time he had already spent in prison.

She sentenced Olatotswe to a 10-yea jail term which was backdated to June 18th, 2018 when he was incarcerated.

After the sentencing, Olatotswe was also tried for a similar offense in which he allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman in the same area and he will appear for continuation of trial on October 10th, 2019.

