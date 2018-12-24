Seretse loses his wheels again

Car goes missing from SSKA



Police are investigating a strange case in which Bakang Seretse’s vehicle went missing at Sir Seretse Khama Airport (SSKA).

According to a police report leaked to this publication, the 40-year-old Managing Director at Basis Points Capital reported that on Tuesday last week at 2100hrs he gave his friend, Thabo Stimela his car, a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

Stimela was catching a flight to Kasane and left the vehicle at the airport for Seretse to collect later.

“On Friday at 1400hrs, Seretse went to collect the car keys from a security officer of Air Botswana but found the car missing from the parking lot. He told police that the other spare keys were with the DCEC authorities,” reads the confidential report.

However, the Director General of the Directorate on Economic Crime (DCEC), Bruno Paledi could not confirm the case saying maybe it was something fresh and had not reached his office yet.

Seretse got his assets back from the DCEC four months ago after they were seized as part of investigations in the ongoing case where he is charged with money laundering.

He is accused of diverting about P230 million from the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) to his company.

Meanwhile, Sir Seretse Khama police Station Commander, Superintendent, Banneetse Keakile confirmed they were investigating such a case but refused to go into details saying investigations were still on.