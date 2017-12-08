Seretse and co-accused granted bail in money laundering case

Money laundering suspect Bakang Seretse and his alleged partners in crime, Botho Leburu and Kenneth Kerekang were this afternoon granted bail by a Gaborone Regional Magistrates court.

It is alleged that the accused persons, between September, 05, 2017 and November, 27, 2017 in Gaborone, received over P320 million stolen from the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).

The trio were arrested this past Sunday charged with Money Laundering.

When making a ruling this afternoon, Regional Magistrate Christopher Gabanagae, said the State had failed to categorically state why the accused should further remain behind bars nor did they state how long investigations would take.

The court was of the view that the investigating officer should have taken to the stand to explain how the trio would temper with investigations, should they be granted bail.

The three were each granted a P30 000.00 conditional bail and were ordered to surrender their travel documents.

The case continues on January 25th, 2018.