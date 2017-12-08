Seretse appears again for money laundering today

*Minister embroiled in corruption deal?

Flambouyant Gaborone businessman, Bakang Seretse and his two suspected partners in crime are expected to appear this morning (Friday 08th) at the Gaborone Regional Magistrate court to face charges on money laundering.

According to the charge sheet the “accused persons Bakang Bernard Seretse, Botho Leburu and Kenneth Kerekang, between the September, 05, 2017 and November, 27, 2017 in Gaborone received various sums of money knowing or suspecting or having reasonable grounds to know or suspecting or having derived or realized in whole or in part, directly or indirectly from the commission of a confiscation offence, to wit, theft.”

However in a shocking turn of events, The Minister of Minerals Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Sadique Kebonang’s name has cropped up in the investigations of the unfolding billion-pula money scandal.

However by the time of going to press on Wednesday night The Voice had not yet found out what charge would be preferred against the Lobatse MP if any.

This publication can nevertheless confirm that Kebonang cut a lonely figure as he arrived at Ngakaagae & Co premises around 1600 hrs where he was locked in a long meeting with Ngakaagae until late on Wednesday night.

Highly placed sources however have told this publication that the Minister’s name came up in the money laundering investigation launched on Seretse, Leburu and Kerekang after a hefty amount of money allegedly from the fuel levy (NPF), which falls under Kebonang’s ministry was transferred to one of Seretse’s accounts.

Another red flag was through a company owned by Seretse and Kebonang’s close family member (name known to this publication), which was also given sole responsibility to manage the construction of government’s strategic fuel reserve tanks, a contract worth billions of pula.

Efforts to reach Kebonang were futile at time of going to press as he neither replied to his messages nor answered his phone calls.

However, in Court at the Gaborone Regional Magistrate court Seretse and his co accused are expected to be appearing for the second time today after the Magistrate extended their arrest warrant on Tuesday.